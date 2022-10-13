L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.55.

LHX opened at $224.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,398,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

