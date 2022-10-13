Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Raised to C$33.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LIFZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

Shares of LIFZF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.77. 1,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $41.25.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

