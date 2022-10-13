Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBAI. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut Lakeland Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. 540,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $87.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

