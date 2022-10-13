Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.80.

LNTH stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,924. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 154.60 and a beta of 0.82. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,563 shares of company stock worth $4,231,324. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

