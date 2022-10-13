Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Lantronix Stock Down 0.2 %

LTRX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. 145,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,420. The company has a market cap of $164.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 7,500 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 7,500 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,527 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $85,279.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,283 shares of company stock valued at $891,685 in the last three months. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,173,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth about $6,871,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lantronix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

