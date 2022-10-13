Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 269,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,650,414 shares.The stock last traded at $36.18 and had previously closed at $39.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $599,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $3,280,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 111.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

