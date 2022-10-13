Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWIM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Latham Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 674,112 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 410,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 399,703 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

