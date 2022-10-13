Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWIM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.93.
Latham Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.
Institutional Trading of Latham Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 674,112 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 410,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 399,703 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.