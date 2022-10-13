Latitude Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $93.70 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.76.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.