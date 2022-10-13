Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,381,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

