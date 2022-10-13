Latitude Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after acquiring an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.59. 86,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

