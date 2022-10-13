Latitude Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,405 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,649.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 224,216 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,392,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,448.0% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,762. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.49 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.66.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

