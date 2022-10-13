Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,075 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 96.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $194,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

