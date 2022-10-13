Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 2,165 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,503,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

