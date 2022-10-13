Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 2,231 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

MCD stock opened at $237.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

