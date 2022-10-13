Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 57,967 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,967 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.8% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $263.27. 2,168,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,412,148. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $261.03 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.64 and a 200-day moving average of $305.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

