Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $73.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.22.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $1,682,197.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $59,891.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,051.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $1,682,197.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,797. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 656,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after acquiring an additional 73,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

