Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $48.34. 1,408,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $1,682,197.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,944,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $1,682,197.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,797. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

