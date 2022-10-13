LCM Capital Management Inc Has $483,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LCM Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.08. 289,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,550,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

