Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

