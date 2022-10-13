Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 30,787.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average of $97.28. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $108.18.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

