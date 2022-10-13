Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $179.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.38.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

