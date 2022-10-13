Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $315,000 in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 13.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Schoen bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cassava Sciences news, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 36,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $860,222.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,722.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 141,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,198. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAVA shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

