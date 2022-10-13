Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 960 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,700,000 after buying an additional 1,775,530 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,955,000 after buying an additional 199,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,720,000 after buying an additional 81,797 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,281,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,389,000.

VPU stock opened at $134.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.13 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

