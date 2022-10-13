Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $905,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BWZ opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $31.21.

