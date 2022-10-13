Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $160.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $157.31 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.39.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

