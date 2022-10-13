Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 798.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Allegion by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Allegion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 84,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 171,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $88.29 and a 52 week high of $137.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average is $103.31.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.78.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

