Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 25.9% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 100,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Bank of America cut their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock opened at $252.98 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $251.26 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.53. The company has a market cap of $160.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

