Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes $377,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.01. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $74.74 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

