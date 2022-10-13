Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.21% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
Legend Biotech Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ LEGN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,938. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.28 and a beta of -0.39. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
