Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.45 EPS.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.29. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

