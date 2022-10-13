Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

LEG opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.29. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

