LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TREE. TheStreet downgraded shares of LendingTree from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.86.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. 1,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,659. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $274.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.70. LendingTree had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 477.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 215,630 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $7,128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 101.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.