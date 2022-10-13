Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Up 739.7% in September

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a growth of 739.7% from the September 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNZNF remained flat at $81.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $86.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in sportswear, home textiles, and mattresses, as well as hygiene articles such as wet wipes and baby wipes; modal fibers; viscose fibers for use in clothing fabrics, wipes, tampons, and wound dressings; and filament yarns under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

