Les Lehner Purchases 12,154 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP Les Lehner acquired 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $398,772.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,467.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of PLAY stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,605. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 447,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 65.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
