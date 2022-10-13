Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,146. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

