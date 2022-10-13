Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.21. Lexaria Bioscience shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,151,500 shares traded.

Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22.

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.