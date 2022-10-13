LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys 262 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 212.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 88,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 60,430 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 479,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 31.2% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Price Performance

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,721,081. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.40. The company had a trading volume of 243,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.25 and a 200-day moving average of $172.77. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.69, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.52 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

