LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RNRG traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.29. 334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,016. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72.

