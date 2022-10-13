LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 3,940 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 0.14% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,542,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 200,147 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 189,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,617 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,507. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

