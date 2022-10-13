LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $4.63

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.76. LG Display shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 15,334 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPL. StockNews.com began coverage on LG Display in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). LG Display had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Articles

