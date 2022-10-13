Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.32 billion and $2.76 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,237.97 or 0.06610712 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.94 or 0.27196048 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010622 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,429,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,428,744.81060712 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,279.98541913 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,634,396.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.