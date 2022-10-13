Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.03

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.03 and last traded at $100.18, with a volume of 2113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Life Storage Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.01 and its 200-day moving average is $122.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

