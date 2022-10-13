Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.94, a PEG ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $58.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

