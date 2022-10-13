Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.80

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and traded as low as $40.45. Linamar shares last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 406 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIMAF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Linamar from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

