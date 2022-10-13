Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.20.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

LECO stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.68. 270,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,134. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

