Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 789,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $334.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $90.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading

