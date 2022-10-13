LINK (LN) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LINK (LN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.19 or 0.00157669 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LINK has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $180.38 million and $461,352.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK (LN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. LINK has a current supply of 6,345,959 with 6,262,618 in circulation. The last known price of LINK is 30.51229467 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $520,900.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockchain.line.me/.”

