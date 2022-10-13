Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Live Oak Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

LOB traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,834. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

