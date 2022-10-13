Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Down 77.1% in September

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the September 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Locafy Stock Up 3.2 %

LCFY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 125,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,506. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58. Locafy has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Locafy stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Locafy comprises 0.3% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

