LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.23

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $107.22 million and approximately $11.45 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,283.32 or 0.27195939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010622 BTC.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LooksRare has a current supply of 622,247,000 with 469,539,051.875 in circulation. The last known price of LooksRare is 0.20533214 USD and is up 6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $7,832,738.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://looksrare.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

